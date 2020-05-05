League of Women Voters of Greater Pittsburgh schedules candidate forums of local interest

Due to the ongoing social distancing requirements, the League of Women Voters of Greater Pittsburgh (LWVGP) will be hosting candidate forums for the upcoming primary election online.

“Despite these extraordinary circumstances, we still believe that it is important for voters to hear directly from candidates on issues they face,” said Maureen Mamula, president of the League of Women Voters of Greater Pittsburgh.

LWVGP is currently planning online forums which will include South Pittsburgh area candidates on:

• Wed. May 6, 7 p.m., State House District 36, Jessica Benham, Mark Johnson, Heather Kass, and Edward Moeller

• Tues. May 12, 7 p.m., State Senate District 43, Sen. Jay Costa and William Brittain

• Tues. May 19, 7 p.m., Congressional District 18, Rep. Mike Doyle and Gerald Dickinson

These forums will be recorded and uploaded in their entirety online for the community to access. LWVGP is anticipating each forum will be uploaded soon after its completion. The first five forums will be available on the League of Women Voters of Greater Pittsburgh's Facebook page: http://facebook.com/lwvpgh

The 18th Congressional District Debate, will be broadcast on WTAE-TV at 7:00 pm on Wednesday, May 20, and available thereafter on its website.

Because they will not be able to collect written questions from audience members, LWVGP is asking members of the community to submit their questions for candidates by emailing lwvpgh@gmail.com, texting or leaving a message at 412-301-5122, or by contacting any of their social media pages.