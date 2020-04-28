Police investigate shooting in the South Side Slopes

Police officers from Zone 3 responded to a Shotspotter alert for the 1400 block of Eleanor Street around 1 p.m. on Monday, April 27.

Zone 3 officers came upon a man near the intersection of Eleanor and Eccles streets with a gunshot wound to the stomach. The victim was conscious and alert.

The responding officers gave aid to the victim until medics arrived. Medics continued to work on the man and transported the victim to a local hospital in critical condition.

One structure was reported to have been hit by a bullet. There were no other reported injuries or suspect descriptions.