ClassifiedsPhotosAboutContactAdvertise

South Pittsburgh Reporter - Serving South Pittsburgh Since 1939

Police investigate shooting in the South Side Slopes

 
  Share   Tweet 0 Comments

April 28, 2020



Police officers from Zone 3 responded to a Shotspotter alert for the 1400 block of Eleanor Street around 1 p.m. on Monday, April 27.

Zone 3 officers came upon a man near the intersection of Eleanor and Eccles streets with a gunshot wound to the stomach. The victim was conscious and alert.

The responding officers gave aid to the victim until medics arrived. Medics continued to work on the man and transported the victim to a local hospital in critical condition.

One structure was reported to have been hit by a bullet. There were no other reported injuries or suspect descriptions.

 
Roar Online Publication Software and content management solution. Lions Light offers cutting edge software for newspaper and magazine websites.

Reader Comments
(0)

Add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

South Pittsburgh Reporter

PO Box 4285
Pittsburgh, PA 15203
Ph: (412) 481-0266
news@sopghreporter.com

© 2020 Neighborhood Publications, Inc.

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2019

Rendered 04/30/2020 09:26