Emerald View Park is alive

I reside on lower Arlington Avenue, where Mt. Washington, Allentown and South Side Slopes converge with the vast Emerald View Park. While the city is silent, Emerald View Park seems more alive.

The chirping and swooping of birds, gobbling of turkeys, comings and goings of deer, squirrels, groundhogs, foxes, and opossums, the park is full of brooks, streams, waterfalls, and increasingly ... people. More people are taking advantage of the trails behind my house than ever.

One or two people, a couple, sometimes with kids, they hike and enjoy nature with spectacular city views. Perhaps they are thinking about how they would normally be in a car, or staring at a screen. Whatever they are thinking I am happy to see them and I hope they return. When normal life resumes, I hope they reflect on their time in a park that gave them refuge, entertainment, exercise and maybe a different view of the whole point.

Nancy Lomasney

Allentown