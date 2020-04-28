Route 19 Saw Mill Run Boulevard long-term lane restrictions resume Wednesday

PennDOT District 11 has announced long-term lane restrictions on Route 19 (Saw Mill Run Boulevard) will resume Wednesday, April 29 weather permitting.

Beginning at 7 a.m. on Wednesday, a long-term single-lane restriction will be implemented on Route 19 in both directions between I-376 (Parkway West) and the West End Circle continuously through early June. Crews will conduct concrete median barrier construction, median shoulder improvements, foundation work for sign structures, rock fall fence work, guiderail updates, and the installation of an overhead lane control sign.

The work is part of the $14.55 million improvement project. Work completed in 2019 includes concrete reconstruction of Route 19, lengthening of the Wabash Street deceleration ramp, the Shaler Street Bridge replacement and ramp reconstruction work.

Crews from Swank Construction Company, LLC will conduct the work.