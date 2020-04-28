PRC asks everyone to save their materials for next collection

The Pennsylvania Resources Council (PRC) will soon announce its 2020 collection event calendar – which has been altered out of an abundance of caution for the safety of event participants, volunteers, partners and staff due to the Commonwealth's COVID-19 Stay-At-Home order – and asks individuals to save materials until local collection opportunities become available.

“PRC will once again provide residents of southwestern Pennsylvania with responsible methods for disposing of many materials not collected curbside such as electronics, household chemicals and, for many neighborhoods, glass,” according to PRC Managing Director Justin Stockdale. “But due to this unexpected delay in launching our collection season, we’re asking residents to ‘sort, save and store’ materials in the meantime.”

2020 will mark PRC’s 18th season of hosting collection events for hard-to-recycle materials (televisions, computers, tires, etc.) and household chemicals (pesticides, solvents, household cleaners, etc.). Last year, PRC introduced a successful glass recycling campaign in response to the sudden removal of glass from many residential recycling programs.

“The Pennsylvania Resources Council has always prioritized the health and safety of the citizens we serve and, as such, we have been continuously monitoring the ongoing public health crisis involving COVID-19 to ensure that when our collection events resume, they will be as safe as possible for those in attendance, our volunteers, staff and partner organizations,” said Sarah Alessio Shea, PRC collection events manager. “Until collection events resume, we’re asking residents to simply sort, save and store materials in a safe location at home.”

Due to the evolving nature of these circumstances, visit http://www.prc.org for up-to-date procedures and alterations concerning 2020 hard-to-recycle, household chemical and glass collection events.