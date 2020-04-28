ClassifiedsPhotosAboutContactAdvertise

Latest City of Pittsburgh Food Distribution Data

 
April 28, 2020



With assistance from the Salvation Army, Parkhurst Dining and Eat'n Park, the City of Pittsburgh Department of Parks and Recreation distributed 4,288 meals to children and seniors last week, which was an increase over the previous week.

Total meals for seniors for the week was 1,922; Total meals to children through help from Parkhurst and Eat'n Park was 826; and, total meals via Salvation Army was 1,500.

Additionally, approximately 40 meals were provided to by Parkhurst and donated to families via a church.



 
