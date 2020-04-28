ClassifiedsPhotosAboutContactAdvertise

Landslide remediation Resumes in Allentown

 
April 28, 2020



Contractors working with the City of Pittsburgh Department of Mobility and Infrastructure (DOMI) have resumed landslide remediation work in two city locations.

The sites are along Arlington Avenue at William Street in Allentown and Forward and Commercial avenues in Swisshelm Park. Motorists are advised to follow all posted detours.

The reconstruction work will be performed in accordance with State guidance on social distancing and approved construction work.

Slope stabilization also restarted last week on Semicir Street in Observatory Hill. Material removal will continue this week with initiation of construction of a retaining wall and engineered slope beginning after May 4. Work will take roughly four months to complete.

 
