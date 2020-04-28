Knoxville Community Council cancels events through July

Due to coronavirus concerns, the Knoxville Community Council (KCC) is canceling its events through July 2.

Events canceled include: Monthly meeting on May 7; Housing Forum on May 13; Community Clean-up on May 16; Knoxville Community Appreciation Day on June 6; and, the monthly meeting on July 2. The KCC will continue to monitor the situation and will adjust other future events on an as-needed basis.

The KCC Board is still conducting business during this time and will continue to post and correspond with members via its Facebook page, http://www.facebook.com/knoxvillecommunitycouncil; the Knoxville Community Block Watch Facebook page, http://www.facebook.com/KCBstaff; Nextdoor Knoxville; and, The South Pittsburgh Reporter online edition. They will also continue emailing KCC announcements via email.

Those in need should call 211 for programs and services being offered. If you are aware of a neighbor that may be in need, alert the KCC and provide any contact information you may have for them. The KCC has volunteers helping with a variety of services in the neighborhood.

Do not hesitate to contact them with the issues normally address at the monthly meetings; they continue to assist and/or provide referrals. For all matters usually reported to 311, continue to make reports and to keep a log of report numbers for future tracking and referencing. Many issues cannot currently be addressed, but as the restrictions are lifted and personnel physically return to work, they will be. The 311 supervisors are filtering reports and emergencies are still being handled.

As a reminder, the Grab & Go Lunches for area schoolchildren are still being distributed each week at St. Paul AME Church, 400 Orchard Place, Mondays, Tuesdays and Fridays from 11 a.m. - 1 pm; they also have the educational packets.