Construction activity resumes Friday in the city

In accordance with guidance provided by Governor Tom Wolf, general construction activity will be permitted to resume in the City of Pittsburgh beginning on Friday, May 1.

"Following the leadership of Governor Wolf, and in accordance with strong safety measures, the time is right to slowly restart construction activity in the city. City of Pittsburgh departments are standing by and ready to help," Mayor William Peduto said.

To facilitate the safe and coordinated resumption of activity, permit holders and applicants are advised of the following guidance from the Departments of Mobility and Infrastructure (DOMI) and Permits, Licenses and Inspections (PLI):

For work in the public right-of-way (ROW):

• All permit holders who suspended work must submit adjusted dates prior to resuming construction by contacting DOMIpermits@pittsburghpa.gov with the permit number and anticipated restart date.

• Applications for new permits for construction in the right-of-way can be found online at https://pittsburghpa.gov/domi/right-of-way

• Right-of-way permits will join OneStopPGH on May 11. To assist in the transition to the new permit system, all permit applications received after May 6 or with a planned start date later than May 24 will be processed in OneStopPGH. OneStopPGH will utilize the City Council-approved 2020 ROW Fee Schedule.

• Enforcement of “No Parking” signs is limited given the ongoing COVID-19 health emergency. Applicants utilizing authorized “No Parking” signs should review additional guidelines online at https://pittsburghpa.gov/domi/right-of-way during continued stay-at-home orders.

For permits for buildings and structures:

• PLI temporary COVID-19 procedures are published at: https://pittsburghpa.gov/pli/index.html; check regularly for updates.

• These procedures include special job-site requirements for PLI inspector safety.

• Inspection requests will only be accepted through the OneStopPGH portal: https://onestoppgh.pittsburghpa.gov/.

• Permits will begin to be issued May 1, 2020. Given the current backlog, it may take several business days to issue all permits in the queue.

• PLI maintains full service at the OneStopPGH portal: https://onestoppgh.pittsburghpa.gov/.

• Refer to: https://pittsburghpa.gov/onestoppgh/phase-two.html for OneStopPGH tutorials.