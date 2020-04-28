Board extends shut off moratorium and expands assistance offerings

The Pittsburgh Water and Sewer Authority (PWSA) has extended the moratorium on water shutoffs during the COVID-19 pandemic to July 1. PWSA had previously paused all shutoffs through May 31. PWSA also waived two additional requirements for customers seeking financial assistance on bills through the end of 2020.

“We recognize that access to clean water for sanitation and proper hygiene plays a critical role in keeping our community safe and healthy. The Board’s actions today make it clear that we will not discontinue water service during this extended period of uncertainty and economic hardship,” said PWSA Board Chair Paul Leger.

Previously, PWSA’s monthly Bill Discount Program required participants to recertify their income with Dollar Energy Fund every twelve months. Additionally, the Board lifted the requirement that residential customers make a sincere effort payment of $150 and $75 for senior citizens before they can access cash assistance grants. The Board waived both of those requirements through the end of 2020.

“We’re continuing to offer ways to ease the burden on our low-income customers during the pandemic. Administrative changes like waiving recertification and eliminating sincere effort payments will help our customers cope in these trying times,” said PWSA Director of Administration Julie Quigley.

Customers should contact Dollar Energy Fund to see if their current financial status would make them eligible for discount and assistance programs. They can be reached at 866-762-2348 and more information can be found at https://www.pgh2o.com/residential-commercial-customers/billing-community-assistance-programs/customer-assistance-programs.

Drinking water treatment protocols that PWSA uses includes filtration and disinfection procedures that are effective in removing viruses. Pittsburghers can be assured that their water is safe to drink and to use for cleaning, cooking, and personal hygiene.