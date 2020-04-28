SSSNA matching campaign a success for Brashear Food Pantry

The South Side Slopes Neighborhood Association's (SSSNA) effort to help their neighbors during the COVID-19 pandemic is a huge success.

In early April, the SSSNA announced a grant campaign aimed at helping The Brashear Association Food Pantry promising to match the next $5,000 in donations to the food pantry. As of April 28, the total in donations has reached more than $8,500 with $3,035 coming through Brashear's Facebook page; $3,625 through its website; and, $820 in mailed in donations. The South Side Community Council added another $1,000.

There's still time to donate online, go to: http://www.facebook.com/thebrashearassociation or The Brashear Association website: http://www.brashearassociation.org/donate. Those who prefer to donate with a check may send it to: The Brashear Association Food Pantry, 2005 Sarah Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15203.

Food Pantry Donations of canned food and cleaning supplies are accepted from 4-5 p.m. Monday to Friday. Call the main office at 412-431-2236 to schedule a drop off at the Brashear Center, 2005 Sarah Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15203. Do not leave donations unattended. Pantry donations must be scheduled in advance. Suggested donations: Water, canned tuna, chicken, beans, fruit cups, pudding, mac'n'cheese cups, cereal, paper towels, and cleaning supplies.