Local organizations come together to support their South Pittsburgh neighbors

As the COVID-19 Pandemic continues to challenge residents of South Pittsburgh, The Brashear Association has received support from their neighbors to help them continue their front-line support serving 12 neighborhoods in South Pittsburgh through their Food Pantry and other safety net programs.

The Birmingham Foundation, South Side Slopes Neighborhood Association, South Side Community Council and many local community groups and individuals have supported the Brashear Food Pantry ensuring South Pittsburgh residents receive nutritional support to stay healthy during the pandemic. Community organizations, Voices Against Violence and Hilltop Alliance are volunteering, working in the pantry and delivering meals, respectively. The elderly, those with disability and some families with significant transportation challenges receive delivered pantry goods.

"We have been so impressed with the way Brashear Association rose to the occasion with new creative strategies, mobilizing other groups and volunteers, and working above and beyond the call of duty to provide a lifeline to so many in need. We are so grateful to (Brashear Executive Director) Andrea M. Matthews and the dedicated staff of the Brashear Association." states Mark Bibro, Executive Director, Birmingham Foundation.

Brashear adapted its pantry distribution to a Grab-n-Go model with expanded pantry hours and provides more food for families to reduce the number of pantry visits. In addition, grocery gift cards are given directly to registered families to assist with other essential items such as personal hygiene and household cleaning supplies.

Residents in need of pantry services and those who want to support the Brashear Pantry should call the main location at 412-431-2236.

"We are overwhelmed by the support that we have received from local organizations that help us meet the increasing needs in South Pittsburgh. We are serving four times as many families than we usually serve, and it is this kind of support that shows how powerful being a good neighbor is. The impact for our families is incredible," Ms. Matthews said.

Brashear provides services in 12 South Pittsburgh neighborhood in the 15203, 15210 and 15211 Zip Codes. The Association provides South Pittsburgh residents and community groups with access to quality programs and services that address social, education, health, and economic issues.