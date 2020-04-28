Mayor announces COVID-19 funding for residents and small businesses

Mayor William Peduto's administration plans to issue more than $12 million in new federal funds to organizations supporting residents and small businesses impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The funding includes $4,193,562 in Emergency Solutions Grants (ESG-CV), which will go to programs to finance homeless shelter improvements, homelessness prevention services including rapid rehousing and rental assistance for low-income residents, and coordination between street outreach personnel and Police Bureau community resource officers on efforts to care for homeless residents.

Congress also approved an additional $8,376,863 in Community Development Block Grant (CDBG-CV) funds as part of its initial pandemic relief package. Next week the Peduto administration is sending to Pittsburgh City Council the list of organizations receiving the new funding, from the Urban Redevelopment Authority of Pittsburgh for business and housing grants, and to the Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank and others offering direct aid to residents.

"This funding will deliver critically needed assistance to many who are suffering during this pandemic, from fears about rent to purchasing food to those experiencing domestic violence. Much, much more financial aid will be necessary, but I'm grateful Congress awarded us these tools," Mayor Peduto said.

Following are the allocations, which will be formally introduced to City Council on Tuesday, May 5:

• URA Small Business Emergency Loan Fund, to issue bridge loans to businesses losing revenue during the pandemic: $5 million

• URA Housing Stabilization Program COVID Response, to provide funding to renters impacted by COVID-19: $1 million

• URA Housing Stabilization Program COVID Response, to provide mortgage assistance to those impacted by COVID-19: $1 million

• URA Administration (covering waived fees for applicants): $346,863

• Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank: $500,000

• NeighborWorks Foreclosure Prevention: $50,000

• Women's Center & Shelter of Greater Pittsburgh: $50,000

• Center for Victims: $50,000

• Partner4Work: $100,000

• Pittsburgh Action Against Rape: $50,000

• Casa San Jose: $50,000

• East End Cooperative Ministries: $50,000

• Pittsburgh Community Services Inc. (PCSI): $25,000

• Jewish Family and Community Services Food Pantry: $25,000

• Pittsburgh Commission on Human Relations pre-court landlord-tenant/anti-eviction mediation: $40,000

• Action Housing assistance to youths aging out of place: $40,000