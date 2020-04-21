ClassifiedsPhotosAboutContactAdvertise

Liquor is available by curbside pick-up in South Side and other locations

 
April 21, 2020



Curbside pickup is available at a limited number of state liquor store. Each store will take a limited number of orders by phone from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., or until the store reaches the maximum number of orders it can fulfil that day, Monday through Saturday.

Curbside pickup orders will be limited to one order of no more than six bottles. Only one order will be accepted per caller, per store, per day. Callers will be guided by store staff through products available to purchase at each location. Payment by credit card will be required by phone, and all curbside pickup sales are final (no returns).

State liquor stores in and around South Pittsburgh offering the service include:

• Fine Wine & Good Spirits Premium Collection #0260 1955 Wharton Street Pittsburgh, PA 15203, 412-431-0439.

• Fine Wine & Good Spirits Premium Collection #0237 339 Fifth Avenue Pittsburgh, PA 15222, 412-281-3725.

• Fine Wine & Good Spirits Premium Collection #0245 330 E. Waterfront Drive Homestead, PA 15120, 412-464-2574.

• Fine Wine & Good Spirits Premium Collection #0247 5956 Centre Avenue Pittsburgh, PA 15206, 412-204-8002.

• Fine Wine & Good Spirits Premium Collection #0284 Bill Green’s Shopping Center 10 Old Clairton Road Pittsburgh, PA 15236, 412-650-8263.

For a full list of the state liquor stores with curbside pick-up visit: https://bit.ly/2VJKWJJ

 
