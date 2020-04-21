Citiparks recruiting lifeguards in anticipation of the 2020 summer swimming season

Citiparks is currently recruiting lifeguards in anticipation of pools opening sometime during summer 2020.

While it has not yet been determined when pools will open due to COVID-19, Citiparks is recruiting now so that lifeguards can be trained when the City of Pittsburgh can safely open pools.

“We are continuing to plan the opening of our pools around current restrictions. This way, we can begin training our lifeguard recruits as soon as any timelines are given. No dates yet, just planning,” said Citiparks Director Ross Chapman.

Lifeguards are hired to work the city’s 18 outdoor locations and Citiparks offers two free lifeguard training courses prior to the season for candidates to become certified or update their training. Requirements for applicants must:

• Be at least 16 years old by June 2020

• Currently reside in the City of Pittsburgh

• Provide Red Cross Lifeguard Certification valid through September 7, 2020

• Submit criminal background clearances

• Pass a medical exam

• Be available to work at any of the 18 Citiparks Acquatics Facilities

The application is available online at https://www.governmentjobs.com/careers/Pittsburgh. Additional information is available at https://pittsburghpa.gov/citiparks/lifeguard-info.