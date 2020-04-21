ProjectArt continues online art classes at CLP-Carrick

During the COVID-19 pandemic, ProjectArt Pittsburgh continues to provide free arts education to youth ages 4-18, now in online classes.

As an afterschool program in six Carnegie Library of Pittsburgh branches, including CLP-Carrick, ProjectArt allows young people to express themselves creatively, overcome social barrier and develop social skills so they can grow into thoughtful, empowered young adults, according to Nina Friedman, ProjectArt Pittsburgh director.

“While in-person art classes at the libraries are paused, our resident artists will continue to be paid and we are providing lessons to our students online. They include self-portraits, mask-making and a three-day drawing challenge,” Ms. Friedman wrote.

They are providing access to lessons and families for students to do at home with easily accessible materials.

Since rolling out these virtual lessons, the feedback has been overwhelmingly positive, according to Ms. Friedman.

“I have been able to continue working on my “Images of Carrick” tapestry in my home studio while in quarantine,” wrote Carrick Library Resident Artist Kirsten Ervin. “All of the content of the tapestry are suggestions from Carrick community members: local shops, monuments, restaurants, etc.

“My original plan was to make the tapestry with the community in the library and teach them rug making techniques. Sadly, I am unable to do so because of the Coronavirus. While I am working, I often think fondly of the kids I was teaching at the library through ProjectArt and the other great people I met there, including library staff and parents. The completed tapestry will be gifted to the library.”

Visit http://www.projectart.org or social media at @projectartusa for updates and access to fun and easy at-home projects at https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1P5gaifbviexAmn0ZGRi7kKxw0xmrl_Pu

Live streaming of lessons takes place at 3 p.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/projectartusa and YouTube at https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCoUqVy058Jr471WoOv7IqIw?view_as=subscriber