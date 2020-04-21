Pittsburgh City Council meetings are now online

City Council has resumed its schedule of Tuesday and Wednesday meetings at 10 a.m. View the live stream on the city's YouTube Channel, https://pittsburghpa.gov/innovation-performance/city-channel.

It is also possible to access the recorded meetings videos online. Meetings will be replayed on the City Channel Pittsburgh at 7 p.m. Tuesdays and Wednesdays. Check local listings for channel information.

Pittsburgh City Council is now accepting public comment via telephone. To register for Tuesday's Regular or Wednesday's Standing Committees meetings, first call the City Clerk's Office at 412-255-2138 by 9 a.m. on Tuesday and Wednesday before the meetings begin. After being registered, you will be given the telephone number and access code to join the meeting for public comment. Comments may still be submitted via email to cityclerksoffice@pittsburghpa.gov.

This process will be in effect until further notice.