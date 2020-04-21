MWCDC will hold online Community Forum on April 22

Update

The Mount Washington Community Development Corporation (MWCDC) will hold an online/teleconference for its April 22 Community Forum.

The "Go To Meeting" Community Forum will include a presentation concerning Grandview Lofts, the conversion of St. Mary of the Mount Academy into 34 apartments. Participating in the presentation will be: Dustin Jones and Jeff Sorbara, Grandview Lofts; Michael Bliss and Gregory Newman, Way architecture + design partners, LLC; and Sean Naylor, Redswing Engineering.

The meeting will begin at 6:30 p.m. with a welcome from MWCDC Board President Perry Ninness.

The MWCDC recommends those logging into the meeting to load the software for one-time use, not the free 30-day trial, and perform a software/hardware test before the meeting time. Those who are new to Go To Meeting should click on the following link to load the software to their computer, tablet or smartphone: https://global.gotomeeting.com/install/418267253

To join the meeting, use the following link: https://global.gotomeeting.com/join/418267253

Those who prefer to use a telephone to join the meeting should call: +1 (872) 240-3412, Access Code: 418-267-253 and follow the prompts.

For entering of I.D. / name when prompted type your first and last name. This will help in future Q&A entries. Follow prompts for your preferred method of listening – computer monitor or cell phone. You can also dial in using your phone for audio by calling +1 (872) 240-3412. Access Code, if requested: 418-267-253 and follow the prompts.

Once logged into the session, it's asked to mute the computer microphone if using a cell phone for audio.

Questions should be submitted in the "chat" session. Those who have any questions at any time during the presentation should click on the chat bubble/icon near the top right portion of the task bar and type in the lower field the following: Name/ Address/ Your Question. Hit enter when complete and your question will be submitted and visible to everyone.

The session will be video and audio recorded.

Email MWCDC at info@mwcdc.org for technical assistance.