Wolf administration announces Business-to-Business Directory for COVID-19-related supplies

Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED) Secretary Dennis Davin has announced the creation of the Business-to-Business Interchange Directory to connect organizations and businesses directly to manufacturers producing COVID-19-related products and supplies.

“Over the past month, the Wolf Administration has been working directly with businesses across the commonwealth to identify their capabilities and needs and move products quickly from the manufacturing floor to the marketplace,” said Sec. Davin. “Through this process, we recognized that we can help foster direct business connections to provide Pennsylvanians access to critical supplies expeditiously without a middleman. The creation of the B2B Interchange Directory reflects our commitment to responding to the needs of Pennsylvania’s businesses in a streamlined, easily accessible manner.”

This is the third web application developed by the Wolf Administration to serve the critical supply needs for Pennsylvania.

Recently, Governor Wolf announced the creation of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Critical Medical Supplies Portal to source the most needed supplies for medical providers, emergency responders, and health care professionals. Following that was the creation of the Pennsylvania Manufacturing Call to Action Portal, which builds on those efforts to help manufacturers produce COVID-19-related supplies or retool their operations to begin creation of those supplies.

Company and product information provided in the directory were gathered in good faith as a means of connecting Pennsylvania businesses and organizations that are seeking various PPE and other related items to combat the COVID-19 crisis. The information made available is from those entities who voluntarily contacted the commonwealth through the Manufacturing Call to Action Portal or the Pennsylvania Critical Medical Supplies Procurement Portal.

Currently included in the directory are manufacturers of N95 masks, fabric and other masks, and surgical masks. Additional supplies and materials will be added to the directory as DCED identifies potential manufacturers. Businesses that would like to be added to the directory or those with questions should contact RA-DCEDPAMCTAP@pa.gov.