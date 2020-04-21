URA's Housing Stabilization Program is available to assist with financial hardships

The Urban Redevelopment Authority of Pittsburgh (URA) announced funding is available for rental and utility assistance through the Housing Opportunity Fund’s Housing Stabilization Program (HSP); mortgage assistance is now available through HSP, but limited.

The HSP provides one-time or short-term (up to three months) financial assistance to households facing a temporary, non-reoccurring housing crisis, including those affected by the economic impact of COVID-19 pandemic.

City of Pittsburgh residents in need of rental, utility or mortgage assistance should contact United Way 2-1-1 for more information on this program. Interpreter services are available in over 140 languages.

United Way can be contacted through one of the following: Text your ZIP Code to 898-211; Dial 211 from your phone; Call toll free at 1-866-856-2773; or, By chatroom: http://pa211sw.org/

United Way will then refer callers to one of four funding service providers: Pittsburgh Mercy, YWCA, Macedonia Family and Community Enrichment Center (FACE), and Urban League of Greater Pittsburgh.

“We want to remind city residents that financial help is still out there for those in need, even though COVID-19 HSP funding is currently on hold,” said URA Executive Director Greg Flisram. “The COVID-19 HSP pilot program helped shed light on emerging issues and barriers for people in accessing resources, and navigating unemployment, legal and assistance systems. Our staff has incorporated these lessons learned into the existing HSP program in order to better serve the community.”

"The city and its partners at the URA are doing all we can to assist people in this time of need — when we're all being told to stay at home, we need to make sure people have the resources to actually have homes to stay in," Mayor William Peduto said.

On March 19, 2020, the City of Pittsburgh and URA announced a COVID-19 Housing Stabilization Fund, in partnership with the Urban League of Greater Pittsburgh, to help Pittsburgh workers whose loss of work hours due to the pandemic threatened their ability to pay rent, mortgage and utilities. The Urban League received over 500 inquiries for assistance during the first week.

For eligibility requirements, visit the URA’s Housing Stabilization Program guidelines on the Housing Opportunity Fund programs page at http://www.ura.org/pages/housing-opportunity-fund-programs.

Visit the URA's COVID-19 resource page, http://www.ura.org/pages/covid-19, for information and updates.