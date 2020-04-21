DMVA: Veterans benefits continue to be available during COVID-19

The Pennsylvania Department of Military and Veterans Affairs (DMVA) is assuring veterans state and federal benefits processing are still on-going. The DMVA and the Federal VA both continue to work remotely to provide veterans’ information, enroll for benefits, and serve other veterans’ needs throughout this difficult pandemic emergency.

“The COVID-19 life restrictions and family impacts are unlike anything that has happened in our history and has created more hardship and need throughout the Pennsylvania veterans’ community,” said Maj. Gen. Anthony Carrelli, Pennsylvania’s adjutant general and head of the DMVA. “Our Office of Veterans Affairs has reset to comply with the CDC guidelines and is working to make sure our veterans continue to receive the benefits they have earned.”

The DMVA administers an array of programs and services to meet the needs of veterans. They include:

• Veterans Temporary Assistance/Military Family Relief Assistance programs: These programs provide financial assistance to service members, veterans and families who experience unforeseen financial challenges. For questions email: Ra-vta@pa.gov

• Records Request Program: Provides assistance in requesting military service records to include DD Form 214, DD Form 215, NGB Form 22, NGB Form 23, and other service-related documents. For questions email: Ra-req@pa.gov.

• Amputee, Paralyzed and Blind Veterans Pension programs: These programs provide a monthly pension to eligible veterans who incurred a service-connected disability. For questions about the Amputee and Paralyzed Veterans Pension email: Ra-pvp@pa.gov. For questions about the Blind Veterans Pension email: Ra-bvp@pa.gov.

• Educational Gratuity Program: The Educational Gratuity Program provides financial assistance to children of honorably discharged veterans who have service-connected disabilities and served during a period of war or armed conflict or children of veterans who die or died in service during a period of war or armed conflict. For questions email: Ra-eg@pa.gov.

• Disabled Veteran Real Estate Tax Exemption Program: Provides real estate tax exemption for any honorably discharged veteran who is 100 percent disabled, a resident of the commonwealth and has a financial need. For questions email: Ra-retx@pa.gov.

Applications for these programs are traditionally initiated with the county director for veterans affairs (CDVA) staff. Veterans may also contact DMVA’s Office of Veterans Affairs directly at 800-547-2838.

For more information and updates on all of DMVA’s programs and services, visit http://www.dmva.pa.gov/veteransaffairs or follow them at http://www.facebook.com/padmva or http://www.twitter.com/padmva.

Veterans, family members and people who work with veterans can connect with DMVA to request information related to state benefits, programs and services offered by also signing up on the Veteran’s Registry at http://www.register.dmva.pa.gov.