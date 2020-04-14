Voices Against Violence offers free help for Beltzhoover elderly

ClassifiedsPhotosAboutContactAdvertise

April 14, 2020



Voices Against Violence (VAV) is offering help to senior/elder, disabled and shut-in Beltzhoover community members as part of their community service initiatives.

Volunteers are available to assist those who need help with getting basic grocery items or prescription medications, or with small tasks around the home. VAV's goal is to ensure the health and safety of senior/elder, disabled and shut-in Beltzhoover community members by not having them take any unnecessary risks at this time.

For free, non-emergency assistance, call 412-426-5664 or email: richjr@vavpgh.org.

 
