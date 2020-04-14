BodyRock! 2020 goes virtual

UPMC Health Plan, Early: Media Collective and Stage AE has announced BodyRock! 2020, is becoming a free virtual fitness event. This event is designed to deliver the best of Pittsburgh’s fitness scene to an active audience all from the comfort of their own homes.

Presented by UPMC Health Plan, BodyRock! will bring hundreds of fitness enthusiasts from across the Pittsburgh region, and beyond, together in a format that is becoming the new normal. Registrants will have access to free online cutting-edge workouts taught by Pittsburgh’s top-rated boutique fitness instructors. This fifth annual eagerly-anticipated event has typically been held at Stage AE.

Due to the COVID-19 regulations and the need for social distancing our team has decided to create an opportunity for individuals to still move their bodies and continue to create a sense of community with other fitness enthusiasts on Sunday, April 19. The website bodyrockpgh.com will go live at 8 a.m. and will provide individuals with access to classes, meditations and health discussions. The site will remain live indefinitely for those individuals unable to log on Sunday. All-access tickets are free and individuals can pre-register at http://www.bodyrockpgh.com/

“Pittsburgh’s fitness scene continues to impress me every year with its growth of new studios and instructors. It is bittersweet to make this pivot this year, however my passion to share movement with my community has me eager to bring this year's event virtual. In addition, to our hand curated list of instructors for 2020 we have invited back all of our OG instructors to offer even more opportunities to sweat it out. We take the time to preview and select the best of the best and we can’t wait to share with our city at this year’s fifth annual event,” said Laura Early, founder of Early: Media Collective.

New to this year’s multi-faceted line-up are April Jackson and Kristen Boyer of Mt. Lebanon and soon to be Strip District’s - Mecka Fitness. They will lead a mixed format workout of body weight strength training and yoga. Returning again this year to the BodyRock! stage are Kam Jamz, Nick Staples of Zenergy, SWEAT PGH and our previous years studios including Steel Revolution and Pure Barre.

In addition to expanding the fitness offerings, virtual BodyRock! 2020 has included a significant charitable component to the mix. They will be asking individuals to donate to Big Brothers Big Sisters rather than purchasing tickets to this year’s event. Donation links will be available via the online platform.

One hundred percent of the proceeds will be benefiting Big Brothers Big Sisters (BBBS) of Greater Pittsburgh and will help to fund the BBBS “Bigs and Littles” youth mentoring programs.

In addition to the presenting sponsor UPMC Health Plan, Early: Media Collective and Stage AE also received support from Restore Hyper Wellness & Cryotherapy Center, Freshi, Peloton and more. Keep up with the action and get social with the event by visiting the BodyRock! 2020 Facebook Event Page at https://www.facebook.com/events/1573447322818391/