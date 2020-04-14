Carnegie Science Center offering educator resources as schools adapt to online instruction

As Pennsylvania schools turn to online instruction for the remainder of the 2019-2020 academic year, teachers and administrators can find a wealth of educational activities, videos, and lesson plans on Carnegie Science Center’s new Online Educator Resources page, http://carnegiesciencecenter.org/educators/online-educator-resources/.

These resources cover a broad range of science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM) content themes for students in grades K-12. Resources include:

• Lesson plans with simple science experiments for early learners that use common household items

• Behind-the-scenes videos with the animal ambassadors in Carnegie Science Center’s H2Oh! Field Station

• DIY demonstration videos that explain how to make Oobleck, rain gauges, and other fun and easy science projects

• An educator guide with engineering-themed lesson plans inspired by the educational movie Dream Big (now available for streaming)

• A STEM for Social Good toolkit with activities for middle and high school students interested in sparking social change with STEM

New resources will be added weekly as Science Center educators develop new science activities and video demonstrations fit for online instruction.

Educators are also encouraged to check out STEMisphere®, https://stemisphere.org/, an online database packed with STEM-focused videos, lesson plans, games, and hands-on activities. Resources on STEMisphere® are submitted by museums, educators, schools, and educational organizations across the nation. Users can filter the resources by grade level, subject, activity length, equipment, and resource type to find the perfect activity – whether it’s to supplement a school assignment or to inspire students to take a deeper dive on a topic that interests them.

Additionally, each day at 8 a.m. on Facebook and Twitter, the Science Center will post CSC’s Three Things, a curated list of something to Read, something to Watch, and something to Do that will keep the whole family happy, learning, and exploring. Activities and videos from previous CSC’s Three Things are posted on the Science Center’s website at https://bit.ly/2JY2mgm.