South Side Community Council Plant Sale taking orders
April 14, 2020
South Side Community Council's (SSCC) Annual Plant Sale is still on and taking orders until April 22.
To order, mail the completed order form available at https://bit.ly/2K11M1q and a check to: SSCC c/o The Brashear Association, 2005 Sarah Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15203. Orders must be received by April 22.
Orders will be available for pick-up on Saturday, May 2 from 9 am - noon at the 20th Street entrance of Brashear Center, 2005 Sarah Street, for curbside pickup. Download the form at: https://bit.ly/2K11M1q.
