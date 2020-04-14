MWCDC will hold online Community Forum on April 22

The Mount Washington Community Development Corporation (MWCDC) will hold an online/teleconference for its April 22 Community Forum.

The "Go To Meeting" Community Forum will include a presentation concerning Grandview Lofts, the conversion of St. Mary of the Mount Academy into 34 apartments. Participating in the presentation will be: Dustin Jones and Jeff Sorbara, Grandview Lofts; Michael Bliss and Gregory Newman, Way architecture + design partners, LLC; and Sean Naylor, Redswing Engineering.

The meeting will begin at 6:30 p.m. with a welcome from MWCDC Board President Perry Ninness.

The MWCDC recommends those logging into the meeting load the software and perform a software/hardware test before the meeting. Those who are new to Go To Meeting can click the following link to load the software to their computer, tablet or smartphone: https://global.gotomeeting.com/install/418267253

To join the meeting, use the following link: https://global.gotomeeting.com/join/418267253

You can also dial in using a telephone: United States: +1 (872) 240-3412, Access Code: 418-267-253 and follow the prompts.

Email MWCDC at info@mwcdc.org for technical assistance.