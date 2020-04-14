ClassifiedsPhotosAboutContactAdvertise

City and partners distribute 4,600 meals to children and seniors

 
April 14, 2020



With assistance from the Salvation Army, Parkhurst Dining and Eat'n Park, the City of Pittsburgh Department of Parks and Recreation distributed 4,611 meals to children and seniors last week, up from 2,813 the week before.

The surge in meal distribution was largely due to the Pittsburgh Public Schools being on spring break this week. Total meals distributed to children is 1,078. Total meals distributed to seniors is 1,813.

Community partners are sponsoring other food distribution sites. Visit the COVID-19 Response website, https://pittsburghpa.gov/mayor/covid-updates, under Food Resources for a map of City of Pittsburgh community distribution sites.

 
