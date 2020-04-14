Alliance can help Hilltop organizations buy food for distributions

The start of the Hilltop Alliance's (HA) 2020 Fresh Fridays free food distribution program had to be postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but the Alliance is still looking to help with food security on the Hilltop.

Aaron Sukenik, executive director of the Alliance, said the start of Fresh Fridays will be delayed until it is safe for volunteers and residents to resume getting the free produce and other staples. Due to the way the produce is distributed, with people lining up and walking to outdoor tables in the St. John Vianney Church parking lot, it was decided to postpone the start until later in the spring.

However, Mr. Sukenik said the Alliance can still help with food security in other ways. The HA has secured a grant from a small family foundation which can help Hilltop organizations pay for food distributions.

"We would like to support and grow the capacity of any Hilltop neighborhood-based food distribution still operating right now. If they need any extra financial support during this difficult time, I encourage them to contact us," Mr. Sukenik said.

Hilltop community organizations interested in receiving aid should contact Julia McMahon at julia@pghhilltopalliance.org to learn more details.