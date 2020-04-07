ClassifiedsPhotosAboutContactAdvertise

South Pittsburgh Reporter - Serving South Pittsburgh Since 1939

Two shot on Arlington Avenue

 
  Share   Tweet 0 Comments

April 7, 2020



Pittsburgh Police officers responded to a Shotspotter alert Monday, April 6 around 11:50 p.m. in the 3000 block of Arlington Avenue.

Officers from Zone 3 responding to the alert found a vehicle stuck by rounds along with two victims in the 3200 block of Arlington Avenue. The man and woman stated they were shot at from another vehicle.

The victims were transported by medics in stable condition. Police weren't able to get suspect descriptions or the direction of flight for the vehicle.

The investigation is continuing.

 
Roar Online Publication Software and content management solution. Lions Light offers cutting edge software for newspaper and magazine websites.

Reader Comments
(0)

Add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

South Pittsburgh Reporter

PO Box 4285
Pittsburgh, PA 15203
Ph: (412) 481-0266
news@sopghreporter.com

© 2020 Neighborhood Publications, Inc.

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2019

Rendered 04/08/2020 11:08