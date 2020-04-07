Two shot on Arlington Avenue

Pittsburgh Police officers responded to a Shotspotter alert Monday, April 6 around 11:50 p.m. in the 3000 block of Arlington Avenue.

Officers from Zone 3 responding to the alert found a vehicle stuck by rounds along with two victims in the 3200 block of Arlington Avenue. The man and woman stated they were shot at from another vehicle.

The victims were transported by medics in stable condition. Police weren't able to get suspect descriptions or the direction of flight for the vehicle.

The investigation is continuing.