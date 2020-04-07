URA Neighborhood Initiatives Fund Program Round 2 application process now open

The application process for (URA) Round 2 of The Urban Redevelopment Authority of Pittsburgh’s Neighborhood Initiatives Fund (NIF) Program opened Thursday, April 2 with applications are due June 1.

The NIF Program makes it easier for City of Pittsburgh communities to access funding for neighborhood scale projects. The amount of funding available to Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) eligible communities for Round 2 is $680,000.

New this round - up to 25% of total grant funds may be used for operations or administrative costs for those organizations that have faced hardships due to COVID-19. Additionally, priority will be given to projects that respond to the COVID-19 crisis, address equity and maximize public benefit.

“It’s imperative that we continue to support nonprofit organizations during this time of uncertainty to ensure they can continue their important neighborhood work, and the URA thanks the City of Pittsburgh for providing this funding,” said URA Deputy Executive Director Diamonte Walker.

“Through the NIF Program we are investing in these neighborhood-scale initiatives intended to improve residents’ quality of life and shine a spotlight on the amazing projects happening within our communities.”

The program is designed to help unlock the economic and placemaking potential within neighborhoods. It grants up to $100,000 to nonprofit organizations or nonprofits with for-profit development partners for eligible non-housing, neighborhood projects including, but not limited to: Vacant property reclamation and stewardship; Conceptual design and engineering; Historic preservation; Commercial district revitalization; and, Construction of public space and neighborhood infrastructure improvements, such as streetscape improvements, transit and transportation-related improvements, parks and open space improvements, green infrastructure, and public art.

There are two levels of funding available:

• Tier 1 funds grants up to $15,000 with no matching requirements

• Tier 2 funds grants up to $100,000 with a 2:1 match requirement (For every $2 of Program funds invested into a project, there must be at least a $1 match by non-URA and non-City sources).

The URA will hold virtual information sessions (GoToMeetings) on:

• April 8 from 6 - 7 p.m.

• April 15 from Noon - 1 p.m.

• April 22 from Noon - 1 p.m.

The program guidelines, applications and funding schedule can be found at https://www.ura.org/pages/neighborhood-initiatives-fund.

For additional information, contact the URA’s Center for Community and Economic Development at 412-255-6560. During the initial round, 18 NIF awards were granted across 30 neighborhoods throughout the City for a total investment of $850,000.