UnitedHealthcare helps to provide 3,400 meals to individuals impacted by COVID-19

In efforts to meet increased demand for food while also supporting the restaurant industry, UnitedHealthcare has partnered with The Salvation Army to serve over 3,400 meals from local restaurants to individuals impacted by COVID-19. UnitedHealthcare’s $10,000 donation helps serve the most vulnerable populations including children who no longer have access to school lunches and parents who lost their job and can't feed their family.

“The coronavirus has affected all of us and has made these days difficult with the scarcity of food and other needed supplies but in a time of national crisis, for those who are already marginalized, these days are devastating,” said Major Raphael Jackson, divisional commander of The Salvation Army Western Pennsylvania Division. “At The Salvation Army we are seeing families who fear for their lives and that of their children, elderly that don’t know where to turn and have come to us for direction, comfort and material assistance.”

Through The Salvation Army’s “Better Together” program, corporations and individuals can help feed families in need while also supporting the restaurant industry, which has been tremendously impacted in recent weeks.

To donate to The Salvation Army visit http://www.salvationarmywpa.org/coronavirus.