PHMC's historic sites and museums to remain closed through April 30 as part of COVID-19 mitigation

All Pennsylvania Historical & Museum Commission (PHMC) state-owned historic sites and museums will remain closed through Thursday, April 30, to help slow the spread of the COVID-19 virus.

PHMC continues to re-evaluate its operations, guided by the strategy developed by the Governor’s Office and the Pennsylvania Department of Health.

PHMC staff continues to work remotely and will respond to inquiries received by voicemail and email as soon as possible.

The Pennsylvania Historical & Museum Commission is the official history agency of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania.