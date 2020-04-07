History Center collecting materials related to COVID-19 response in Western Pennsylvania

During these historic times, the staff of the Senator John Heinz History Center and its Detre Library & Archives are actively collecting materials which document the response of Western Pennsylvanians to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Curators and archivists are looking for physical objects, documents, photographs, and digital content that reflect the experiences of the region’s citizens, officials, organizations, businesses, and caregivers so that they can be preserved for future study and research.

As new policies and recommendations aimed at restricting the spread of the virus are implemented, the museum is working to document stories that demonstrate how residents continue to work, learn, and communicate.

The History Center is seeking materials and stories in areas including:

• Medical professionals – What innovations have been made in response to the pandemic? What are the ways you prepare for your work? What new challenges has the pandemic created?

• Workers, service providers, and safety personnel – How has your work changed or been put at risk? How have you incorporated contagion safety practices into your work?

• Local businesses – How has your business adapted to respond to community needs? How has your business dealt with the needs of workers?

• Education – How does learning take place during quarantine? What innovations have educators made? What is the experience of the student?

• Leisure time and recreation – How are you spending your leisure time? How are you maintaining meaningful contact with friends and family while practicing social distancing? Do you have access to technologies that help you stay in contact with others?

• Neighbors and caregivers – How are you finding ways to help others? What systems, programs, or websites have been created to connect helpers with those who need them?

For more information and to submit digital content such as photographs, videos, social media posts, or web pages, visit http://www.heinzhistorycenter.org/coronavirus.

To donate physical objects or archival materials, email acquisitions@heinzhistorycenter.org to get the conversation started. Physical items will be reviewed and accepted once the museum re-opens.