ClassifiedsPhotosAboutContactAdvertise

South Pittsburgh Reporter - Serving South Pittsburgh Since 1939

SSSNA to match $5,000 in donations to Brashear Association

 
  Share   Tweet 0 Comments

April 7, 2020



The South Side Slopes Neighborhood Association (SSSNA) has announced a $5,000 matching grant for The Brashear Association Food Pantry.

In an effort to help their neighbors during the COVID-19 pandemic, the next $5,000 donated to The Brashear Association will be matched by the SSSNA. To donate, to donate go to https://bit.ly/2wrUlwU. Those who prefer to send a check, may send it to: The Brashear Association, Food Pantry, 2005 Sarah Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15203.

Food Pantry Donations of canned food and cleaning supplies are accepted from 4-5 p.m. Monday to Friday. Call the main office at 412-431-2236 to schedule a drop off at the Brashear Center, 2005 Sarah Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15203. Do not leave donations unattended. Pantry donations must be scheduled in advance. Suggested donations: Water, canned tuna, chicken, beans, fruit cups, pudding, mac'n'cheese cups, cereal, paper towels, and cleaning supplies.

 
Roar Online Publication Software and content management solution. Lions Light offers cutting edge software for newspaper and magazine websites.

Reader Comments
(0)

Add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

South Pittsburgh Reporter

PO Box 4285
Pittsburgh, PA 15203
Ph: (412) 481-0266
news@sopghreporter.com

© 2020 Neighborhood Publications, Inc.

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2019

Rendered 04/13/2020 20:45