Slopes Association to match $5,000 in donations to Brashear Association

The South Side Slopes Neighborhood Association (SSSNA) has announced a $5,000 matching grant for The Brashear Association Food Pantry.

In an effort to help their neighbors during the COVID-19 pandemic, the next $5,000 donated to The Brashear Association will be matched by the SSSNA. To donate, to donate go to https://bit.ly/2wrUlwU. Those who prefer to send a check, may send it to: The Brashear Association, Food Pantry, 2005 Sarah Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15203.

Food Pantry Donations of canned food and cleaning supplies are accepted from 4-5 p.m. Monday to Friday. Call the main office at 412-431-2236 to schedule a drop off at the Brashear Center, 2005 Sarah Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15203. Do not leave donations unattended. Pantry donations must be scheduled in advance. Suggested donations: Water, canned tuna, chicken, beans, fruit cups, pudding, mac'n'cheese cups, cereal, paper towels, and cleaning supplies.