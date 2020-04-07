City schoolchildren and senior meal distribution sites amend their schedule for week of April 6

The city’s food distribution sites for schoolchildren and registered seniors will follow adjusted schedules for the week of April 6.

City schoolchildren grab-and-go meals will be distributed Tuesday, April 7 and Thursday, April 8 from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Children will be provided enough meals at each pick up to last until the next distribution. Pittsburgh Public Schools’ spring break runs through Monday, April 13, so the first meal distribution for next week will be Tuesday, April 14.

The Department of Parks and Recreation will follow this schedule at these locations:

• Arlington Rec Center – 2201 Salisbury St., 15210

• Paulson Rec Center - 1201 Paulson Ave. 15206

• Warrington Rec Center - 329 E. Warrington Ave. 15210

• Salvation Army Homewood location- 8020 Frankstown Ave. 15221

• Salvation Army Westside location - 1821 Broadhead Fording Rd. 15205

Children’s meals are provided by Parkhurst Dining Services.

Meals for registered seniors will be distributed Wednesday, April 8 from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. Each senior will receive five meals to last them through the weekend. Senior meal distribution will return to Monday, Wednesday, Friday distribution next week.

Meal distribution sites for registered seniors will be at these Healthy Active Living (Senior) Center locations:

• Glen Hazel – 945 Rosselle Court, 15207

• Sheraden – 720 Sherwood Avenue, 15204

• South Side – 12th St & 1 Beford Square, 15203

• Lawrenceville – 4600 Butler Street, 15201

• Homewood – 7321 Frankstown Avenue, 15208

• Hazelwood – 5344 Second Avenue, 15207

Community partners are sponsoring other food distribution sites. The city’s COVID-19 Response website, https://pittsburghpa.gov/mayor/covid-updates, under Food Resources for a map of City of Pittsburgh community distribution sites.