ClassifiedsPhotosAboutContactAdvertise

South Pittsburgh Reporter - Serving South Pittsburgh Since 1939

City of Pittsburgh meal distribution numbers increase

 
  Share   Tweet 0 Comments

April 7, 2020



Workers for the City of Pittsburgh Department of Parks and Recreation served 2,813 meals last week to children and seniors in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The numbers for last week were: 1,475 meals distributed to seniors; 1,186 meals distributed to children; and, 152 Eat n’ Park meals distributed to children. Last week's meal distribution outpaced last's weeks distribution of 2,085 meals.

Meal distribution was boosted last week through efforts by the Pulaski Club, which delivered 150 bags of food and other essentials to seniors in the West End area.


 
Roar Online Publication Software and content management solution. Lions Light offers cutting edge software for newspaper and magazine websites.

Reader Comments
(0)

Add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

South Pittsburgh Reporter

PO Box 4285
Pittsburgh, PA 15203
Ph: (412) 481-0266
news@sopghreporter.com

© 2020 Neighborhood Publications, Inc.

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2019

Rendered 04/08/2020 09:39