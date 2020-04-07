City of Pittsburgh meal distribution numbers increase

Workers for the City of Pittsburgh Department of Parks and Recreation served 2,813 meals last week to children and seniors in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The numbers for last week were: 1,475 meals distributed to seniors; 1,186 meals distributed to children; and, 152 Eat n’ Park meals distributed to children. Last week's meal distribution outpaced last's weeks distribution of 2,085 meals.

Meal distribution was boosted last week through efforts by the Pulaski Club, which delivered 150 bags of food and other essentials to seniors in the West End area.