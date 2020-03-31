ClassifiedsPhotosAboutContactAdvertise

South Pittsburgh Reporter - Serving South Pittsburgh Since 1939

Pittsburgh Financial Empowerment Center is open for free one-on-one financial counseling by phone or video

 
  Share   Tweet 0 Comments

March 31, 2020



The Pittsburgh Financial Empowerment Center, a joint service of the City of Pittsburgh and Neighborhood Allies operated by Advantage Credit Counseling, is now operating virtually.

This free service is available to area residents over age 18 by video and/or phone.

The COVID-19 pandemic has interrupted businesses’ and residents’ ability to earn and people are making tough decisions about how to use limited resources. The Financial Empowerment Center provides free counseling to help residents plan during this period of financial uncertainty.

The team of four certified professional counselors are available for free one-on-one sessions to help people focus on their specific situations with a tailored individual approach. Counselors have extensive training navigating financial systems to help clients reduce debt, build credit, build savings and have access to safe, affordable banking products to manage student loans, consumer debt and long-term financial goal setting.

To schedule a session:

• Schedule online at https://bit.ly/3dJlnk4

• Call the FEC intake line at 1-800-298-0237

• Email us at fecinfo@advantageccs.org

Further information about the FEC can be found at pittsburghpa.gov/mayor/FEC

The FEC has compiled a guide of Financial Resources Available to Allegheny County Residents at https://bit.ly/3avAT1b.

 
Roar Online Publication Software and content management solution. Lions Light offers cutting edge software for newspaper and magazine websites.

Reader Comments
(0)

Add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

South Pittsburgh Reporter

PO Box 4285
Pittsburgh, PA 15203
Ph: (412) 481-0266
news@sopghreporter.com

© 2020 Neighborhood Publications, Inc.

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2019

Rendered 04/04/2020 16:46