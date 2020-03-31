Pittsburgh Financial Empowerment Center is open for free one-on-one financial counseling by phone or video

The Pittsburgh Financial Empowerment Center, a joint service of the City of Pittsburgh and Neighborhood Allies operated by Advantage Credit Counseling, is now operating virtually.

This free service is available to area residents over age 18 by video and/or phone.

The COVID-19 pandemic has interrupted businesses’ and residents’ ability to earn and people are making tough decisions about how to use limited resources. The Financial Empowerment Center provides free counseling to help residents plan during this period of financial uncertainty.

The team of four certified professional counselors are available for free one-on-one sessions to help people focus on their specific situations with a tailored individual approach. Counselors have extensive training navigating financial systems to help clients reduce debt, build credit, build savings and have access to safe, affordable banking products to manage student loans, consumer debt and long-term financial goal setting.

To schedule a session:

• Schedule online at https://bit.ly/3dJlnk4

• Call the FEC intake line at 1-800-298-0237

• Email us at fecinfo@advantageccs.org

Further information about the FEC can be found at pittsburghpa.gov/mayor/FEC

The FEC has compiled a guide of Financial Resources Available to Allegheny County Residents at https://bit.ly/3avAT1b.