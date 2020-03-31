Pennsylvania extends license renewal deadlines for nurses and others during coronavirus emergency

In response to the COVID-19 outbreak, the Department of State is giving nurses, graduate medical trainees, nursing home administrators and other professionals more time to renew their occupational licenses.

April, May and June license renewal deadlines for these professionals -- as well as for barbers, navigation pilots and real estate professionals -- have been extended to July, August and September.

“The Pennsylvania Department of State is giving many professionals, including nurses, more time to renew their occupational licenses as our commonwealth fights the COVID-19 pandemic,” Secretary of State Kathy Boockvar said. “We have already waived some regulations for nurses, removed barriers for pharmacies to provide services, enabled retired health care professionals to practice, and announced that in-state and out-of-state health-care practitioners can treat patients via telemedicine during the coronavirus emergency.”

The following professional and occupational license renewal deadlines will be extended:

• Under the State Board of Medicine, the Graduate Medical Trainee license renewal deadline has been extended from June 30, 2020, to Sept. 28, 2020.

• Under the State Board of Nursing, Registered Nurse, Clinical Nurse Specialist, Certified Registered Nurse Practitioner and Prescriptive Authority license renewal deadlines will be extended from April 30, 2020, to July 29, 2020. The Practical Nurse license renewal will be extended from June 30, 2020, to Sept. 28, 2020.

• Under the State Board of Examiners of Nursing Home Administrators, the nursing home administrator license renewal deadline will be extended from June 30, 2020, to Sept. 28, 2020.

• Under the State Board of Barber Examiners, Barber license renewal will be extended from April 30, 2020, to July 29, 2020.

• Under the State Navigation Commission, Navigation Pilot license renewal will be extended from May 1, 2020, to July 30, 2020.

• Under the State Real Estate Commission, renewal deadlines for all license types will be extended from May 31, 2020, to Aug. 29, 2020.

The Department of State is working with the governor’s office, the Department of Health and the Department of Human Services to identify regulations and requirements that can be suspended to give medical providers and facilities the flexibility they need to respond to COVID-19. The Department of State website will be updated regularly as additional requirement suspension information becomes available.

Visit the commonwealth's Responding to COVID-19 guide for the latest guidance and resources for Pennsylvanians or the Pennsylvania Department of Health’s dedicated coronavirus webpage for the most up-to-date information regarding COVID-19 at http://www.health.pa.gov/topics/disease/coronavirus/Pages/Coronavirus.aspx.