Goodwill urging public to hold donations until donation centers reopen

Following the statewide COVID-19 mitigation directives, Goodwill’s stores and donation centers in Southwestern Pennsylvania and North Central West Virginia are currently closed.

Goodwill SWPA made this decision to ensure the safety and health of its employees, customers and donors. Keeping the community healthy and safe by helping to contain the spread of COVID-19 is the highest priority for Goodwill.

In the meantime, Goodwill is strongly urging donors to hold donations until their donation centers reopen. With donation centers closed, items left outside donation doors and exposed to the weather will be damaged or ruined. The organization plans to reopen stores and donation centers when directed by government authorities. Donations will be needed then so that there is ample merchandise in Goodwill stores for members of the community who need it.

“We know that closing our donation centers is a significant inconvenience for many in our area,” said Michael J. Smith, President/CEO, Goodwill SWPA. “But please hold onto those valuable donations to give to Goodwill when we reopen.”

More than 60 percent of Goodwill SWPA’s revenue is generated through its Goodwill retail stores. The stores provide unrestricted revenue for the organization’s mission to provide job training and education for people with barriers to employment. Vulnerable populations served by Goodwill include people with disabilities, people with economic disadvantages and people re-entering society after incarceration.

Goodwill SWPA is currently making plans to be able to rebound quickly and reopen area Goodwill stores and donation centers as soon as the government officials recommend. With economic struggles ahead, the organization expects increased community need for the merchandise available in Goodwill stores. The organization also expects an increased need for Goodwill’s employment services for people who have lost jobs due to the crisis looking to get back into the workforce.

Goodwill SWPA will post information about when donation centers and stores will be opening on its website (www.goodwillswpa.org) and social media (facebook.com/goodwillswpa; twitter.com/gwswpa). A list of all Goodwill donation centers can be found at http://www.goodwillswpa.org/donate-goods.

“If you are doing spring cleaning or even just getting antsy while being at home, please just hang on to your donations a little while longer because Goodwill is really going to need them soon,” Mr. Smith said.