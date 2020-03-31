Department of Community and Economic Development reminds businesses of available guidance, resources

Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED) Secretary Dennis Davin reminded Pennsylvanians help is available for businesses, stakeholders, and individuals with questions about operations following Governor Tom Wolf and Department of Health Secretary Dr. Rachel Levine’s orders to mitigate the spread of the novel coronavirus, COVID-19.

“This is a public health crisis unlike anything we have experienced in over a century. Our highest priority is protecting Pennsylvanians’ health and safety. As safety measures have been put in place, we recognize that businesses want to do the right thing. That’s why we are working around the clock to tap into every available resource and get helpful information to stakeholders as soon as possible during this time where we know many Pennsylvanians have questions,” Sec. Davin said. “DCED has a number of helpful resources that can help businesses through this difficult time. We continue to urge businesses to frequent DCED’s resource page at http://www.dced.pa.gov/resources, which is updated regularly and includes important contact information for those who need clarity. Our staff is here to help during this unprecedented time.”

In particular, the department has been updating a Frequently Asked Questions document, which provides answers to many recurring questions regarding business types that are considered "Life Sustaining" under the Governor's Order, as well as guidance for other business types about operations that are authorized to continue.

Helpful resources available include:

• Life-sustaining v. non-life-sustaining guidance: https://bit.ly/3bGAIQT

• Stay-at-home guidance: https://bit.ly/2yeabM6

• Business guidance: dced.pa.gov/businesses/

• Employee and worker guidance: dced.pa.gov/employees-workers-impacted/

Additionally, the Wolf Administration announced the availability of new funding to help small businesses impacted by COVID-19 through a new program under the Pennsylvania Industrial Development Authority’s (PIDA) Small Business First Fund, the COVID-19 Working Capital Access Program (CWCA). CWCA and more funding information and resources are available on DCED’s Funding and Programs page at dced.pa.gov/funding-programs/.

Businesses seeking further guidance and clarification from DCED can also contact its customer service resource account at ra-dcedcs@pa.gov. For the most up-to-date information on COVID-19, Pennsylvanians should follow http://www.governor.pa.gov and http://www.doh.pa.gov.