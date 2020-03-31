City street sweeping postponed due to COVID-19

Neighborhood street sweeping by the City of Pittsburgh Department of Public Works, which was due to begin Wednesday, April 1, has been postponed due to the COVID-19 virus.

Some street cleaning, as well as catch basin cleaning, will still be performed to help with protections against weather-related events. But with residents staying home and parking enforcement being suspended to help fight against the pandemic, the normal April 1 start to street sweeping season is being postponed until further notice.