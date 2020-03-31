City serves more than 2,000 meals to children and seniors in response to COVID-19 pandemic
March 31, 2020
Workers for the City of Pittsburgh Department of Parks and Recreation served 2,085 meals last week to children and seniors in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Meal distribution to children was boosted through donations by Eat'n Park of sandwiches, vegetables and fruit.
The numbers for last week were: 1196 meals distributed to seniors; 709 meals distributed to children; and, 180 Eat n Park meals distributed to children.
