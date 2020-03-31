ClassifiedsPhotosAboutContactAdvertise

Knoxville Community Council monthly meeting canceled

 
March 31, 2020



The Knoxville Community Council (KCC) monthly meeting scheduled for Thursday, April 2 has been canceled due to coronavirus concerns.

The next scheduled meeting will be Thursday, May 7, 6 p.m. at St. Paul AME Church, 400 Orchard Place, Pittsburgh, PA 15210.

The KCC will continue to monitor the coronavirus situation and will promptly advise of any additional changes to the Calendar of Events. The KCC publishes all communications via email addresses provided to the group using knoxvillecommunitycouncil@gmail.com; through our FaceBook page: http://www.facebook.com/knoxvillecommunitycouncil; Nextdoor Knoxville; the Knoxville Community Block Watch FaceBook page: http://www.facebook.com@KCBstaff and The South Pittsburgh Reporter.

 
