Brashear staff working remotely, food pantries to resume April 2

The Brashear Association continued to be committed to helping the community stay strong and healthy through the COVID-19 crisis. It is their desire to ensure staff and their families stay healthy while preserving its mission focused support to the families in South Pittsburgh neighborhoods. To achieve this:

• All Brashear Locations will be closed until April 2, 2020. Brashear staff is working remotely and will answer phones to provide information, assistance and to register individuals and families for the Food Pantry.

• Food Pantry Distribution resumes April 7, 2020 in a Grab and Go System. Everyone must call 412-431-2236 to register at least 24 hours ahead of the day they would like to pick up food from the pantry. This helps us prepare your food and have it ready when they arrive. Observe posted signs for maintaining social distance when arriving.

• Expanded Food Pantry Schedule. Grab and Go Pantry Hours - Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, 2- 4:30 p.m .: Brashear Center, 2005 Sarah Street and Henry Kaufmann Center, 2201 Salisbury Street (Arlington) No walk-ins. Call 412-431-2236.

• Displaced workers, Elderly and Disabled. Let them know when calling so they may connect you to additional resources as they become available.

• Stay Healthy. If sick, call to cancel. You will not be permitted to attend the pantry if you are sick, coughing or experiencing any symptoms. Call 412-431-2236.

• Food Pantry Donations will be received from 4-5 p.m. Monday through Friday during the closure. Call the Main office at 412-431-2236 to schedule a drop off at Brashear 2005 Sarah Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15203 only. Do not leave donations unattended. Pantry donations must be scheduled in advance. Suggested donations: Water, canned tuna, chicken, beans, fruit cups, pudding, mac'n'cheese cups, cereal, paper towels, cleaning supplies.

• Donations: Consider making an online donation at http://brashearassociation.org/donate or by sending a check to Brashear Association: Food Pantry, 2005 Sarah Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15203.