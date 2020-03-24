South Side Spring Social canceled

The South Side Neighborhood Party Planners and the South Side Community Council have regretfully and reluctantly canceled the 2020 Spring Social scheduled for April 4.

Sponsors who stepped forward for the Spring Social included: Profitable Practice Strategies, John Gmiter Funeral Home, Frank Vitale, Ro & Don Berman, Bruce Kraus, Representative Harry Readshaw, Senator Jay Costa, Paul Piefer, Amy abd Mike Mosallem, Jones Advertising & Design Studio, Berger Investment Group, The Zenith, Brunner's Garage, Carson News & Lottery, Lab8 Designs, Copies @ Carson, Anna Marie Kijanka and New York Life Insurance.

Also, Jim Andrew, Marcia and Ron Benson, Charlene and Joe Colia, Dee's Café, Deluzio and Company, Diamond in the Ruff, Duke's Tire Service, German Shorthaired Pointer Rescue, Betty and Bob Kripp, Lois and Rick McClain, Michael Sean Hair Salon, Nick's Imports, Terra Design Studios, ValueKaszak, Vogt True Value Hardware and Jane Yanosick.

Organizers also acknowledged the men behind the brewery underway on Jane Street for their willingness to donate space and La Palapa which was working on the food.

Mark your calendars for the Neighborhood Street Party which is planned for August 29.