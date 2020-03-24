Port Authority reduces service

Port Authority of Allegheny County is reducing bus and light rail service by approximately 25 percent due to substantial decreases in ridership and operational challenges brought on by the ongoing global pandemic.

The reduction balances the authority's need to protect frontline employees while maintaining service for essential trips taken by hospital staff, government officials and emergency responders. It takes into account public guidance from state and local leaders, along with emergency orders to cancel events, close schools and offices, and limit social gatherings across the nation.

"Our region is speaking with one voice: If you don't need to go out, please stay home," said Port Authority CEO Katharine Kelleman.

Port Authority's ridership has plummeted more than 50 percent in the past two weeks. As a result, riders will continue to be able to practice social distancing while on board vehicles.

Port Authority worked closely with its union leadership to develop the plan and spoke with the region's largest healthcare providers to ensure that service will remain available for customers who work in essential jobs or who need access to essential services.

With fewer buses required, authority crews will be better able to keep up with the daily disinfecting schedule. Bus and light rail operators will also be able to practice proper social distancing protocols while they remain on stand-by.

Port Authority staff will continue to evaluate service levels to determine if further adjustments are needed.

Customers are reminded although Port Authority's TrueTime service will be able to provide vehicle location information, trip planning services will not be available.

Schedules for individual routes are available at www.PortAuthority.org/coronavirus. Paper schedules will not be printed.

Saturday and Sunday service will follow regular schedules. Buses that do not regularly operate on Saturdays or Sundays will not operate under the modified schedules.

Port Authority will continue working in close cooperation with federal, state and local health agencies during the COVID-19 crisis and will continue to monitor ridership as the situation continues to evolve.

For the most up-to-date information regarding COVID-19, visit http://www.alleghenycounty.us/coronavirus or sign up for notifications via phone, email or text message by visiting www.alleghenycounty.us/alerts and select COVID-19 under the categories of Health Department/Health & Environment.

For updated Port Authority information, visit www.portauthority.org/coronavirus, follow them on Twitter @pghtransit or call Customer Service at 412-442-2000.