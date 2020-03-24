Hilltop Alliance continues to provide services

During the COCID-19 crisis, the Hilltop Alliance has closed its offices, but staff continue to work remotely.

Arron Sukenik, executive director of the Hilltop Alliance, says they are still actively helping residents and small businesses connect with needed resources. However, they have ceased all in-person meetings and are now exclusively using electronic means, telephone, video conferencing and email, for communicating.

"We will continue this practice and our office will be closed until advised otherwise by public health officials," he wrote in an email message.

"In the meantime, please support your neighbors and the small businesses in your community. The support of each other right now is going to define what "back to normal" looks like, once this is all over. Strong support and community spirit in action, could even bring a better "normal." This challenge, during this difficult time, is also the opportunity. We are here to support you in this challenge, working toward a better normal," he wrote.

Julia McMahon, programs and services director at the Hilltop Alliance, working with the Property Stabilization Committee wrote:

"Our staff is currently working remotely, but we are still available to answer questions and make referrals. We wanted to inform the Committee of resources being offered by the URA."

She provided the following information to share with anyone who might be in need of assistance:

• The URA has begun offering a Housing Stabilization Program, in partnership with Urban League of Greater Pittsburgh, that assists households who are struggling with rent payments due to COVID-19-related losses in work and wages. City of Pittsburgh residents can call the Urban League at 412-227-4164. Details of the program are available at: https://pittsburghpa.gov/press-releases/press-releases/3750

• The United Way operates a free helpline called 2-1-1 for housing and other emergencies. Dial 2-1-1, text your zip code to 898-211, or visit pa211sw.org for assistance.

• The PA Housing Alliance is keeping an updated list of housing resources at https://housingalliancepa.org/resources-in-response-to-covid-19/ that includes mortgage loss mitigation and financial bridge loans, among other information.

• Comcast is adjusting its Internet Essentials Program, https://corporate.comcast.com/press/releases/internet-essentials-low-income-broadband-coronavirus-pandemic, to meet the needs of low-income residents while dealing with the crisis.

• Duquesne Light is waiving customers' late fees until at least May 1.

Additional information is available at the URA's Covid-19 link at: https://www.ura.org/pages/covid-19.

To contact the Hilltop Alliance, call 412-586-5807 or email the staff at (staff member's first name) @pghhilltopalliance.org.