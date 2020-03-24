Free sandwiches this Saturday at St. Basil's

The Catholic Community of South Pittsburgh, Holy Apostles, Holy Angels and St. Sylvester's is distributing free ham/bologna and cheese sandwiches on Saturday, March 28 from 9 a.m.-noon at St. Basils Church, 1735 Brownsville Road.

People are welcome to come and grab and go a free sandwich, or more, adhering to social distancing guidelines. Volunteers will bring the sandwiches to those driving up. Walkers will be instructed to come to a table, one at a time while maintaining the six-foot social distancing between people.