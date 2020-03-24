South Pittsburgh Reporter continues to publish online edition

As a weekly community newspaper, The South Pittsburgh Reporter has published a print edition (almost) every week for the last 79½ years. Depending on the publisher, The Reporter has been on store counters and shelves on Mondays, Tuesdays or Wednesdays throughout its history.

Lately, we would occasionally take a week off, lately when there were five Tuesdays in a month. That all changed in mid-March when we made the decision to pause printing of a paper edition.

The Reporter has always depended on revenue from the sale of advertising and to distribute our print edition in those businesses and other retail locations. With so many businesses closed and the resulting loss of advertising revenue and distribution location, we made the difficult decision to temporarily suspend the print edition.

However, in the several weeks that we have been publishing only online at http://www.sopghreporter.com, we have seen an increase in readership on the website. Historically, pageviews on our website have run about even with the number of paper copies distributed. What we have seen since the beginning of March is an increase in pageviews.

Our website, available since late 2003, also has a search feature allowing readers to look back at more than 18,500 stories. (Although the search feature doesn't always work well with the Chrome browser.)

As a hyper-local newspaper, we will attempt to keep http://www.sopghreporter.com online and updated for as long as possible with information from the neighborhoods we have always covered. Unfortunately, there is a cost even to publish online and without the print edition, or an increase in online advertising, we may have to consider suspending http://www.sopghreporter.com.

For information on advertising on http://www.sopghreporter.com, contact Tom Smith at tsmith@sopghreporter.com.